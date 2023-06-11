In testy exchange, Lindsey Graham argues Trump is 'stronger' after 2nd indictment

The senator is one of the former president's most ardent defenders on the Hill.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump's most ardent defenders on Capitol Hill, argued Sunday that in the wake of the former president's unprecedented federal indictment most conservatives see the case as politically motivated and Trump will emerge "stronger" in his reelection campaign.

Graham, at times testy in his back-and-forth with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, was repeatedly pressed about specific allegations against Trump regarding Trump's handling of classified information while out of office -- including, prosecutors say, being recorded discussing a government secret with others while acknowledging it was still classified.

"I don't know what happened, I haven't heard the audio," Graham, R-S.C., said, later adding when pressed by Stephanopoulos: "I'm not saying it's OK."

Stephanopoulos also followed up on Graham's view of Trump's readiness to be reelected, given what the indictment describes as Trump's monthslong mishandling of sensitive national security information.

Graham said "I'm not justifying his behavior," but largely declined to weigh in on the charges in the indictment beyond saying Trump was not a "spy" and comparing the matter to that of Hillary Clinton, whose use of personal email that contained some classified records cast a shadow over her entire 2016 presidential bid.

"I think Donald Trump is stronger today politically than he was before. ... We'll have an election and we'll have a trial, but I promise you this: Most Americans believe, most Republicans believe, that the law is used as a weapon against Donald Trump," Graham said.

