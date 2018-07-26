THROWBACK THURSDAY: Sarah Palin resigns as Alaska governor

Jul 26, 2018, 4:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks prior to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trumps arrival during the opening session of the Western Conservative Summit, July 1, 2016, in Denver.PlayDavid Zalubowski/AP Photo
WATCH July 26, 2009: Sarah Palin steps down as governor

It’s been nine years to the day since former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin officially stepped down from office, shocking political analysts and the Republican establishment.

MORE: Sarah Palin to Resign as Alaska Governor

At the press conference announcing her decision, Palin said that she had been thinking about resigning for a while, and that “I’m not wired to operate under the same old politics as usual.”

PHOTO: Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks prior to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trumps arrival during the opening session of the Western Conservative Summit, July 1, 2016, in Denver.David Zalubowski/AP Photo
Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks prior to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's arrival during the opening session of the Western Conservative Summit, July 1, 2016, in Denver.

In addition, ABC News reported at the time that Palin was facing multiple ethics complaints, resulting in high legal fees and sinking poll numbers. Despite that, many political analysts were left confused by Palin’s decision to step down before the end of her first and only term.

MORE: Sarah Palin Says Farewell to Alaska Governor’s Office

After leaving office, Palin continued to speak and campaign for Republican candidates around the country, including endorsing then candidate-Donald Trump two weeks before the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.

PHOTO: Sarah Palin visits Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Dec. 4, 2015, in Universal City, Calif.Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Sarah Palin visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Dec. 4, 2015, in Universal City, Calif.

Palin was the first female governor of Alaska, and also the youngest person to ever be elected as the state’s chief executive. She rose to national prominence after Sen. John McCain picked her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

Comments