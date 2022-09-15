Ticket-splitting could hold hope for candidates in both parties: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

They’re the kind of voters who, in an age of hyper-partisanship and nationalized campaigns, some presume barely exist anymore.

Yet ticket-splitters are increasingly looking like they not only are out there -- but that they could determine critical races in a range of battleground states, without a clear edge for either Democrats or Republicans.

Thursday morning in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu will appear alongside new Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, in a post-primary show of GOP unity. But few are doubting Sununu will cruise to reelection while Bolduc -- whom Sununu himself derided as “not a serious candidate” before this week’s primary -- starts the general election behind Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

A Quinnipiac poll out of Georgia out Wednesday had two statewide incumbents -- one a Democratic senator, the other a Republican governor -- holding narrow leads. Sen. Raphael Warnock hit 52% among likely voters in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, no small feat with 53% disapproval of President Joe Biden in the state, while Gov. Brian Kemp was at 50% against Democrat Stacy Abrams in the same poll.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is pursuing a broader coalition of voters than gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano -- even though both men were endorsed in their primaries by former President Donald Trump. Diverging positions on same-sex marriage and abortion rights speak to different theories of which voters they think they might win.

In Florida, Republicans are expecting Gov. Ron DeSantis to have an easier path to reelection than Sen. Marco Rubio. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average has DeSantis up by about 7 points and Rubio leading by roughly 4.

In 2020, the only state to support one party’s candidate for president and the other’s for Senate was Maine, which backed both Biden and Sen. Susan Collins on the same day.

This election is likely to feature far less straight-ticket voting -- with no obvious pattern beyond a pretty obvious one: Candidates matter.

A possible rail strike threatens to undermine the Biden administration’s campaign season victory lap on passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and encouraging economic news, like falling gas prices and low unemployment.

The looming strike is the result of ongoing disputes between rail companies and the unions that represent rail workers, with union leaders calling for improved work conditions.

Experts warn a strike could wreak havoc across the country, crippling supply chains to the tune of $2 billion a day in economic output.

"The artery of the U.S. economy is the rail system. It's one of the ways we get everything around. One-third of everything gets around this way. And when you cut it, you have a stroke," Diane Swonk, chief economist at global tax firm KPMG, said in an interview with ABC News.

If a strike prevents Americans from getting the goods they want or if energy prices surge because oil or coal can’t get to where it is needed, voters could take out their frustration on Biden -- and, by extension, Democrats in key races.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is involved in talks between the rail companies and workers, but the clock is ticking. Without a deal, rail workers could strike as early as Friday.

In hindsight, the 2022 primary season will go down as a largely successful political exercise for former President Trump and his endorsements -- except when it comes to incumbent Republican governors, which resulted in a mixed bag of political victories.

The season closed with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu easily walloping his competition despite making it no secret that he's not one of the former president's biggest fans. In April, Sununu roasted Trump as "crazy" during a Washington, D.C., dinner attended by journalists.

Earlier in the year, Trump's pick in Georgia's high-profile GOP gubernatorial primary -- former Sen. David Perdue -- fell short to incumbent Brian Kemp. Their primary was marred by false election denial claims by Perdue that echoed Trump in baselessly alleging that Kemp was responsible for Trump's 2020 loss in the state.

In May, Idaho Gov. Brad Little beat Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin after the two repeatedly clashed over COVID-19 executive orders issued by McGeachin when Little was out of state.

Still, Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates have had primary success elsewhere -- including the battlegrounds of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Democrats have even boosted the notoriety of some far-right, Trump-backed hopefuls throughout the primary season in the apparent hopes of seeing easier paths to victory when voters are faced with choosing controversial figures in their general elections.

With the weeks winding down to November, it now remains to be seen whether that bet proves to be true.

200. That’s the number of Republican candidates running for Senate, House, governor, attorney general or secretary of state who have falsely, publicly indicated that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. But as FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich found in his reporting, that might be an undercount. Read a scoop from Nathaniel on the Republican candidate running in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District who has said one thing publicly about the 2020 election -- and an entirely different thing privately.

