The top federal ethics official is pressuring the Environmental Protection Agency's watchdog to look into new questions raised about Administrator Scott Pruitt's conduct- and to finish those investigations as soon as possible.

Friday's letter is the second time that allegations against Pruitt have caught the attention of the highest-ranking official in the Office of Government Ethics, which is responsible for oversight of ethical questions in the executive branch.

Acting Director of the Office of Government Ethics David Apol wrote to the EPA's independent internal watchdog on Friday asking him to expand ongoing investigations to include whether Pruitt misused his position by asking subordinates at EPA to help him look for housing and furniture, asking his security detail to complete personal errands, and whether he used his official position to seek business opportunities for his wife. Apol cited reports in the Washington Post, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal from the last week.

"We ask you to complete your report, as soon as possible, so that we can decide when to begin a formal corrective action proceeding and make a recommendation to the President," Apol wrote in the letter to EPA inspector general Arthur Elkins.

A "formal corrective proceeding" refers to a process laid out under federal law where the Office of Government Ethics can initiate its own procedure to investigate an employee's behavior if an investigation at the agency level, in the case the EPA inspector general, is taking too long. In this case, if Apol had reason to believe that Pruitt violated an ethics rule that, for some reason, was not addressed in the inspector general report, the broader ethics office could make its own recommendation to the president on what kind of disciplinary action should be taken.

Apol also wrote to the EPA's general counsel in April, which prompted the inspector general to expand ongoing investigations into Pruitt's actions since taking office.

The EPA inspector general is already looking into ethical questions around Pruitt's use of subordinates time, whether he retaliated against employees who raised concerns about his decisions, the cost of his travel and security detail and his living arrangement in a Capitol Hill condo connected to lobbyists.

A spokeswoman for the EPA inspector general said they had not yet received Apol's letter at the time it was publicly released on Friday.