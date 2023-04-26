Transgender lawmaker faces expulsion by Montana House Republicans

Montana’s first openly transgender legislator Zooey Zephyr faces expulsion or censure after calling for her colleagues to vote against a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth.

Zephyr told conservative lawmakers they would have “blood on their hands” during debate on SB99, which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The bill passed and is now on the desk of Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has signaled his support for the legislation.

The “Youth Health Protection Act” would restrict the use of hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries on people under age 18 for the purposes of gender transitioning.

Gender-affirming care has been found to be associated with improved mental health of transgender adolescents and teenagers, according to research in the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA Pediatrics.

Gender dysphoria, the stress one may feel when they do not desire the gender identity typically associated with their assigned sex at birth, can lead to negative mental health outcomes for transgender people, according to studies.

"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed,” said Zephyr in the April 18 debate.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the house gallery in the Montana State Capitol, April 24, 2023. Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

She continued, “If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

Zephyr told ABC News that she believes she is being silenced by “those in power who don't want to be held accountable.”

"When I stood up to speak on Senate Bill 99, I chose my words with precision, and I spoke with clarity because I see the real harm that these bills bring. I won't be apologizing for my remarks,” she said on ABC News’ Start Here podcast.

Zephyr told ABC News that she has been stonewalled from debate or comment on the Montana House floor for over a week by Republican leaders, who say her comments broke the rules of “decorum.”

“All representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules; the choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made,” said House Speaker Matt Regier in a statement to reporters. “The only person silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr.”

The Montana Freedom Caucus, which includes several of Zephyr's colleagues, misgendered Zephyr by using he/him pronouns and argued the legislation “protects minor children from forced life-altering and unnecessary surgical procedures.” Physicians from across the country have previously told ABC News that some types of gender-affirming care are reversible or partially reversible and are only pursued after thorough discussions and evaluations with medical professionals.

On Monday, protesters took to the statehouse chanting, “let her speak!” as debate about a separate bill that would allow students to misgender or deadname transgender people without disciplinary action. Several protesters were arrested. Deadnaming refers to the use of a transgender person's name from before they transitioned, such as their birth name.

Late Tuesday, legislators were told they would be voting Wednesday on whether Zephyr “violated the rules, collective rights, safety, dignity, integrity or decorum of the House of Representatives” and if her actions warrant discipline.

“I've also been told I'll get a chance to speak,” Zephyr said in a Tweet. “I will do as I have always done — rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community, & for democracy itself.”

The House "may expel or punish a member for good cause shown with the concurrence of two-thirds of all its members," according to the Montana Constitution.

Zooey Zephyr, right, attends a legislative training session at the state Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Nov. 16, 2022. Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

Her potential expulsion is reminiscent of the Republican-controlled Tennessee state House of Representatives expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers in what marked the first partisan expulsion in the state's modern history.

On April 6, state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson were expelled for allegedly violating the chamber's rules of decorum by protesting gun control on the House floor.

The protest was in response to the mass school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.

Pearson was reinstated by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and Jones was reinstated by the Nashville Metro Council.

Rep. Gloria Johnson evaded expulsion for her participation in the protest by one vote.

"We're also in a moment right now with those in power in the Republican Party don't want to be held accountable,” Zephyr told ABC News. “So whether it is my transness here in Montana rising up in defense of my community, other cisgender women rising up in defense of the trans community in Nebraska or people in Tennessee, representatives in Tennessee rising up about gun violence. It's really about the marginalized being silenced by those in power who don't want to be held accountable."

States across the country are considering bans on transgender health care for minors that are similar to Montana's SB99.

At least 12 states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah -- have passed laws or policies that restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of legal majority, which is the threshold for legal adulthood.