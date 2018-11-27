Trump attacks Mueller day after Manafort accused of lying

The morning after Robert Mueller's prosecutors accused the president's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, of lying and breaking his cooperation agreement with the special counsel, President Donald Trump took to to criticize the probe as a "Phony Witch Hunt" that's doing "TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System."

The president described Mueller as "only looking at one side and not the other" and said his team is "ruining lives for them refusing to lie."

"Heroes will come of this," Trump said.

Prosecutors with Mueller's legal team told a judge Monday night that Manafort breached his cooperation agreement and lied to investigators, a new court filing showed. Manafort’s legal team has disputed that charge, telling a federal judge that the embattled former Trump adviser “believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government’s characterization or that he has breached the agreement.”

Manafort, who agreed to cooperate with the special counsel and had been fielding questions from them since September, was convicted of financial crimes in late August, marking the first major prosecution won by Mueller's team in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

....The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, John Santucci and Matthew Mosk contributed to this report.