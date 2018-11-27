Trump attacks Mueller day after Manafort accused of lying

Nov 27, 2018, 8:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Paul Manafort, President Donald Trumps former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, DC., Feb. 14, 2018.PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP, FILE
WATCH A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal

The morning after Robert Mueller's prosecutors accused the president's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, of lying and breaking his cooperation agreement with the special counsel, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize the probe as a "Phony Witch Hunt" that's doing "TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System."

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

The president described Mueller as "only looking at one side and not the other" and said his team is "ruining lives for them refusing to lie."

"Heroes will come of this," Trump said.

Prosecutors with Mueller's legal team told a judge Monday night that Manafort breached his cooperation agreement and lied to investigators, a new court filing showed. Manafort’s legal team has disputed that charge, telling a federal judge that the embattled former Trump adviser “believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government’s characterization or that he has breached the agreement.”

(MORE: Special counsel Robert Mueller's office says Paul Manafort broke his cooperation deal by lying)

Manafort, who agreed to cooperate with the special counsel and had been fielding questions from them since September, was convicted of financial crimes in late August, marking the first major prosecution won by Mueller's team in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(MORE: Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in tax fraud trial)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, John Santucci and Matthew Mosk contributed to this report.

Comments