Political leaders pay tribute to Carter's character and compassion

Reaction to the death of former President Jimmy Carter paid tribute to his service to the country and his contributions around the world after his time in the White House.

President Joe Biden called Carter "a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism."

"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us," Biden said in a statement. "He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

Vice President Kamala Harris mourned Carter's passing on Sunday, saying in a statement the former president, "was guided by a deep and abiding faith -- in God, in America, and in humanity."

"I had the privilege of knowing President Carter for years. I will always remember his kindness, wisdom, and profound grace. His life and legacy continue to inspire me — and will inspire generations to come. Our world is a better place because of President Carter," Harris added.

Former President Bill Clinton said he and his wife Hillary Clinton "mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others—until the very end."

President George W. Bush welcomes former U.S. President's, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and President-elect Barack Obama to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Jan. 7, 2009 . Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump said of Carter, "The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to the former president's honesty, especially in the wake of Watergate saying in a statement that Carter "promised voters that he would always tell the truth. And he did – advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection – things like integrity, respect, and compassion. Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God's image."

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also recognized the times in which Carter was elected to the White House:

"As President, his work to restore integrity to the political arena during a difficult chapter in our history was a testament to his firm faith in the sanctity of the public good, which he always placed above his own," she said in a statement. "After leaving the White House, he carried on his service — leading perhaps the most impactful post-presidency in history."

Former President George W. Bush called Carter "a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "President Carter lived a truly American dream. A devoutly religious peanut farmer from small-town Georgia volunteered to serve his country in uniform. He found himself manning cutting-edge submarines hundreds of feet beneath the ocean. He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Carter "one of our most humble and devoted public servants."

"President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity," Schumer said in a statement.

Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, former Vice President Dan Quayle, Marilyn Quayle, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Lynne Chaney, former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, former Vice President Al Gore, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter attend the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he was "Thankful for the incredible life, legacy and leadership of President Jimmy Carter," in a post on X.

"He was a great man, a great role model and a great humanitarian."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Carter "set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity."

The Clintons' statement summarized Carter's impact:

"From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity--he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."