Trump backs two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President Donald Trump for the first time endorsed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying on Wednesday that he thought it was the best option for peace.

"I like two-state solution" (sic), Trump said in response to a reporter's question about whether his administration's forthcoming peace plan would include such a scenario.

"That's what I think, that's what I think works best," he added. "I don't even have to speak to anybody."

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Trump, who was at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gestured to Netanyahu, saying, "Now, you may have a different feeling, I don't think so. But I think two-state solution works best."

Trump's backing of a two-state solution -- one state for Israelis and another for Palestinians -- is the most explicit support his administration has given for the idea.

Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Trump had previously suggested he was open to different scenarios -- including a one-state solution -- depending on what Israelis and Palestinians agreed to. Support for a two-state solution to the conflict had been U.S. policy when Trump took office.

He has tasked his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner with working with parties in the Middle East to formulate a peace plan.

Trump said he would like to release that plan "over the next two to three to four months, something like that."