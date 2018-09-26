Trump backs two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sep 26, 2018, 12:24 PM ET
President Donald Trump for the first time endorsed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying on Wednesday that he thought it was the best option for peace.

"I like two-state solution" (sic), Trump said in response to a reporter's question about whether his administration's forthcoming peace plan would include such a scenario.

"That's what I think, that's what I think works best," he added. "I don't even have to speak to anybody."

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2018 in New York.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2018 in New York.

Trump, who was at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gestured to Netanyahu, saying, "Now, you may have a different feeling, I don't think so. But I think two-state solution works best."

Trump's backing of a two-state solution -- one state for Israelis and another for Palestinians -- is the most explicit support his administration has given for the idea.

President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations Security Council briefing on counter-proliferation at the United Nations in New York on the second day of the UN General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2018.
President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations Security Council briefing on counter-proliferation at the United Nations in New York on the second day of the UN General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2018.

Trump had previously suggested he was open to different scenarios -- including a one-state solution -- depending on what Israelis and Palestinians agreed to. Support for a two-state solution to the conflict had been U.S. policy when Trump took office.

He has tasked his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner with working with parties in the Middle East to formulate a peace plan.

Trump said he would like to release that plan "over the next two to three to four months, something like that."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2018.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2018.

