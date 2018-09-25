President Donald Trump's comments on his administration's accomplishments sparked laughter at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country," Trump said at the top of his address, which prompted audible laughter in the hall.

"Didn't expect that reaction but that's OK," he responded.

He said the United States is a "stronger, safer and richer country than when I took office."

"We are standing up for America and the American people and we are also standing up for the world. This is great news for our citizens and for peace loving people everywhere," he continued.

He praised the progress he believes has been made with North Korea, thanking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done."

Trump famously mocked Kim at last year's address, calling him a "rocket man."

In Tuesday's speech, Trump spoke about the "ongoing tragedy in Syria is heartbreaking" and said that any solution to the humanitarian strife in the region "must also address the brutal regime" Iran.

He slammed the 2015 Iran deal, saying it was "a windfall" for Iranian leaders.

Before Trump took the stage this morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said he was going to use a "different tone" in his address.

"I think that his speech this morning is going to be a great moment for the president. We've had a tremendous amount of success -- particularly when it comes to the foreign policy front -- over the last year, since he gave his last speech," Sanders said Tuesday on "GMA."

She added, "If you'll remember the rhetoric last year was extremely tough with North Korea. I think you'll see certainly a different tone and a lot of progress has been made on that front, in large part due to the president's leadership."

Trump briefly spoke to journalists as he entered the United Nations, touching on topics like Iran and North Korea.

"I'm not meeting with [Iranian leaders] until they change their tune ... we look forward to having a great relationship with Iran but it won't happen now,” he said.

APTN

As for North Korea, he touted how "we got our hostages back, we're getting our remains of our great heroes back" after working closely with North Korean officials.

"We're doing very well with North Korea," he said, adding, "I have much personal correspondence with Chairman Kim."

He also addressed his upcoming meeting with Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

"I'm meeting with Rod Rosenstein on Thursday. Today I'm doing other things, as you probably have heard," Trump said.

On Monday, the president attended an event where the topic centered on curbing the use of illegal drugs and cutting off supply chains. The event was followed by an evening reception.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., shared some insight into Trump's address.

“He wants to talk about protecting U.S. sovereignty, foreign aid and how generous the U.S. is but also will lay down a marker that we’ll be generous [to other nations] that share our values and want to work with us -- not those that say they hate the U.S.,” she said.