Trump, Biden at war over union support

As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for his first rally as a 2020 candidate, the Deleware native is locked in a war of words with President Donald Trump.

Interested in 2020 Elections? Add 2020 Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 2020 Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

On Monday, Biden received a key endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters an organization comprised of over 300,000 members. Biden is a familiar face to the IAFF, he addressed the group last month, and in the video touting the announcement, Biden was showcased at several IAFF events over the years.

In 2016, the organization choose not to endorse a candidate for president, however, the group endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

IAFF president Harold Schaitberger said, "Biden through civility and decency will enhance the political discourse that our country needs right now."

AP

In a series of tweets Monday morning, the president railed against the Biden and the union describing the organization's leaders as "Dues Crazy." Trump went on to say despite the snub, "the members love Trump. They look at our record economy, tax & reg cuts, military etc. WIN!"

The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

Biden responded to Trump's attack tweeting "I'm sick of this President badmouthing unions. Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights."

He added, "We need a President who honors them and their work."

I'm sick of this President badmouthing unions. Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights. We need a President who honors them and their work. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2019

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

For Trump, unions are a critical voting constituency that helped him win critical swing states such as Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania in 2016. Biden announced his plans to run for president, is a familiar face among labor groups having protested with labor organizations for decades.