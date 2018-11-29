President Donald Trump called his former personal attorney Michael Cohen a "weak person" shortly after news broke earlier Thursday morning that Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress in a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

"He's a liar," Trump said as left for a summit in Argentina. "He's a weak person and what he's trying to do is get a reduced sentence."

Cohen appeared in federal court in Manhattan Thursday where he entered a guilty plea to making misstatements to Congress in closed-door testimony last year about his contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign. According to court documents, Cohen continued to look into business plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow after the president was elected.

Trump said Cohen was lying about the project details and insisted there would not have been anything wrong with continuing business dealings.

"Everybody knew about it, it was a well-known project," Trump said.

Trump said he's "not worried at all" about what Cohen might be telling Mueller.

