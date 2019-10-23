Trump, claiming 'big success' in Syria, to make White House statement

President Donald Trump, facing harsh criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his abrupt decisions on Syria, announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will make a statement at the White House at 11 a.m.

In his tweet, the president touted “big success” on the Turkish-Syria border, heralding that a safe zone has been created and that the ceasefire has held.

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.

The president's tweet comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced they had reached a separate deal on how to divide up and control northeastern Syria -- from which U.S. forces recently withdrew.

