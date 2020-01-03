Trump defends killing of Iranian general, accuses him of 'plotting imminent and sinister attacks' The president said he took the action "to stop a war."

President Donald Trump on Friday defended his order to kill a top Iranian general about 24 hours earlier on Thursday, accusing him of "plotting imminent and sinister attacks" on Americans.

Making a short statement at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war."

Of Qassem Soleimani, the president said, "we caught him in the act and terminated him."

President Trump speaks about the recent US airstrike in Iran, Jan. 3, 2020, from Mar-a-Largo, Florida. ABC News

"His reign of terror is over," he said, saying at his direction the U.S. military had carried out a mission to kill someone he called the "number one terrorist anywhere in the world."

"What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago," he said, adding a lot of lives could have been saved.

"We do not seek regime change," Trump said, but said Iran's use of proxy fighters "to destabilize its neighbors" must "end now."

Trump answered no questions after ending his brief statement.

