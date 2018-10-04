Trump says Democrats treatment of Kavanaugh will backfire in November

President Trump rallied Republican voters in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday night and predicted that Democratic treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh would backfire in the November elections.

"Democrats have been trying to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh the very first second he was announced," Trump said. "Because they know that Judge Kavanaugh will protect, uphold and defend the constitution."

"All you have to do is look at the polls over the last three or four days, and it shows that their rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level that nobody has ever seen before before," he added.

The #MeToo movement loomed over the rally in Minnesota as Capitol Hill is on the verge of deciding the fate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Pres. Trump says Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh is sparking support for Republicans: "Their rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level that nobody has ever seen before." https://t.co/GIHDWzWEQX pic.twitter.com/yzRLywN7Ew — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2018

In Minnesota, two women, Democrat Tina Smith and Republican Karin Housely, are racing in a special election for the seat of Al Franken, who resigned from the Senate last year after he was accused of groping a woman.

Trump mocked Franken for resigning so quickly in the wake of the allegations against him.

Evan Vucci/AP

"That guy, he was wacky. Boy did he fold up like a wet rag," Trump said of his resignation. "He was gone so fast, I don’t want to mention Al Franken’s name, okay? He was gone so fast, it was like 'Oh, he did some thing, oh, oh, oh I’ll resign.'"

Trump did not address the current allegation of domestic abuse against Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for attorney general, but did slam him on immigration and health care. He even thanked Ellison for saying he would win following his announcement.

Trump defended Kavanaugh on stage ahead of vote on his confirmation. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a cloture vote for Friday morning, potentially setting up a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday.

On Thursday morning, the president tweeted his support for Kavanaugh and said it will have a galvanizing support for Republicans this November.

The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

At his last rally in Mississippi, the president mocked Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last Thursday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I had one beer. Well you think? Nope, it was one beer. How did you get home? I don’t know remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know. What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know, upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know –but I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember," Trump told a cheering crowd.

The day after, press secretary Sarah Sanders stated that the president was "stating the facts" put forth by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. However, the president did not point out that Ford stated she remembered her alleged assault occurring upstairs of a friend’s house, and she remembered distinct details like the laughter of the perpetrators.

Trump’s speech in Rochester, home to the Mayo Clinic hospital, was more focused than usual on health care issues. Trump talked about lowering drug prices, and his Veterans Choice program, saying it was his idea to allow veterans to go to private doctors.

Trump said Democrats are working towards a Medicare-for-all program that would not have funding, and without evidence, accused some Democrats of plotting to take away coverage for people with pre-exisitng conditions. Trump then mentioned a new way the United States could cover funding for pre-exisitng conditions -- by making China foot the bill.

"We’ll get a little more money from China, we’ll be just fine," Trump said.

It was Trump's 28th MAGA rally since entering office, and his 525th rally, according to a campaign official. Before coming to Rochester, the president attended a fundraiser in Minneapolis.