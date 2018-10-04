Key senators to watch ahead of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote

Much like all eyes were on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford last week, now many are watching four senators very carefully.

The four senators -- three Republicans and a red-state Democrat -- are seen as the only remaining undecided voters who could either grant or deny Kavanaugh a place on the country's highest court.

There was speculation that Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp may break party lines and vote for Kavanaugh, who denies sexual misconduct allegations brought up against him during the course of his nomination, but she announced Thursday that she would be voting against him.

Republicans currently hold a one-person edge in the Senate, with 51 of the Senate's 100 seats. Democrats hold 47 seats and there are 2 independents who tend to vote with the Democrats.

That means if two Republicans break party lines and vote against President Donald Trump's nominee, even the vote of the Vice President, who is the president of the Senate, wouldn't be enough to approve his confirmation.

Similarly, if a Democrat flips and votes for Kavanaugh, it would all but ensure his nomination.

Another factor that could be weighing in on their decisions is the impending midterm elections. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., is running for re-election while Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is leaving office and not seeking re-election. Facing their constituents -- or not -- could factor into their decision.

Here is what we know about where the four undecideds stand.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine

Alex Brandon/AP

She is often seen as a possible swing vote on controversial decisions, and she exerted that power during the Republican-backed so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare. She, along with fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and then-Sen. John McCain, tipped the balance against the bill prompting its failure in July 2017.

That said, according to 538, she does vote in line with the Trump administration 79.2 percent of the time.

When it comes to the Kavanaugh vote, however, she is officially undecided, but she made a comment today about the FBI investigation that some interpreted to mean that she may support Kavanaugh's nomination.

"It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews. That's really all I have to say right now," she told reporters Thursday.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via Redux

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Flake has already been the focus of a fair amount of speculation about the Kavanaugh vote.

He was seen as the swing vote in the committee, and after a tense face-off with a protester, he was integral in calling for a week-long delay and FBI investigation before the full Senate vote.

That said, he did vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination in committee, and when asked about Collins' description of the FBI investigation's report, he said Thursday that she was "accurate" in calling it "thorough."

When asked if it was fair to say that he was leaning towards a "yes" vote, Flake said: "You can’t say anything, but you can say that I was a 'yes' before this. But I wanted this pause. We’ve had this pause...And now we’re in the process of reviewing it. But thus far, we’ve seen no new, credible corroboration - no new corroboration at all."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

One of the final holdouts is Manchin, a Democrat up for re-election in a state that has voted for the Republican presidential candidate since 2000.

538 reports that Manchin has a history of voting with the Trump administration 61 percent of the time.

He told reporters today that his time to review the FBI documents on Thursday ran out but he plans to resume his review of the documents Friday morning.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

Erik S Lesser/EPA via Shutterstock

Her history of breaking ranks with her party on critical votes like the skinny Obamacare repeal vote paints her as something of a swing vote, even though 538 reports that she has voted with the Trump administration 82.9 percent of the time.

She has not put out any official statements in the past 24 hours about whether or not she will support Kavanaugh, but a group of protesters who traveled to Washington from Alaska to meet with her said that she gave them some opaque insights.

Kate Demarest is an Anchorage-based lawyer who flew with her young children overnight to Minnesota, dropped them off with her parents and then she continued traveling to D.C. to meet with Murkowski.

"She said directly 'I can look all of you in the eye and say I don’t know what I’m going to do,'" Demarest told ABC News of her conversation with Murkowski Thursday.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky and Ali Rogin contributed to this report.