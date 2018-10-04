Senate Judiciary receives FBI reports on Kavanaugh allegations

The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the reports the FBI was directed to compile in its investigation of supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who's been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Kavanaugh denies all charges.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said via Twitter that the "Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received" and that he and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., "have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents."

Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents 1/3 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 4, 2018

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the White House "has found no corroboration of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after examining interview reports from the FBI's latest probe into the judge's background," citing as sources people familiar with the matter.

A statement on Twitter by deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah, read, in part:

"The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation's supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate. With Leader McConnell’s cloture filing, Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation. This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history."