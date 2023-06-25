The latest 2024 hopeful, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, on Sunday stressed that he stood out in the crowded Republican primary field because of his belief that American needs stronger leadership on the world stage, particularly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Hurd blasted both the Biden administration's handling of the issue and attacked former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hurd accused the White House of "wringing their hands and doing nothing" as a mercenary group mounted a revolt in Russia over the weekend.

“It's not just Joe Biden. It's unfortunate the two leading Republican nominees for president, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, [their] policy on Ukraine is wrong," Hurd said. "I wish they would stop fighting with American companies like Disney and be more interested in supporting our allies against attacks against democracy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.