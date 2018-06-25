President Donald Trump doubled down Monday on his likely unconstitutional assertion that rather than hiring more judges to handle immigration cases on the southern border, undocumented immigrants should instead be immediately sent back to their country of origin avoiding any interaction with the U.S. court system.

"People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country," Trump said in a series of morning tweets. "If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s (sic) tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost."

Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

....If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost. This is the only real answer - and we must continue to BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Amid growing confusion over the fate of the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents under the administration's 'no tolerance' policy against undocumented immigrants, Trump has in recent days returned to expressing some of the more hard-line positions and fiery anti-immigration rhetoric that defined the early days of his presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Trump raised alarm over current immigration laws which said allowed immigrants to "invade our Country."

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

The White House has not said whether the president's tweets amount to anything more than just an expression of his opinion on how undocumented immigrants should be handled at the southern border, considering any implementation of such a policy would almost certainly trigger legal challenges in court.

The ACLU responded by describing the president's position as "both illegal and unconstitutional," citing previous Supreme Court rulings that have held that even non-citizens are entitled to due process and a chance to ask for political asylum in the U.S.