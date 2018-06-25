Trump doubles down on turning away undocumented immigrants with no due process

Jun 25, 2018, 10:41 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at a round table discussion on tax reform, June 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.PlayJohn Locher/AP
President Donald Trump doubled down Monday on his likely unconstitutional assertion that rather than hiring more judges to handle immigration cases on the southern border, undocumented immigrants should instead be immediately sent back to their country of origin avoiding any interaction with the U.S. court system.

"People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country," Trump said in a series of morning tweets. "If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s (sic) tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost."

Amid growing confusion over the fate of the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents under the administration's 'no tolerance' policy against undocumented immigrants, Trump has in recent days returned to expressing some of the more hard-line positions and fiery anti-immigration rhetoric that defined the early days of his presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Trump raised alarm over current immigration laws which said allowed immigrants to "invade our Country."

The White House has not said whether the president's tweets amount to anything more than just an expression of his opinion on how undocumented immigrants should be handled at the southern border, considering any implementation of such a policy would almost certainly trigger legal challenges in court.

The ACLU responded by describing the president's position as "both illegal and unconstitutional," citing previous Supreme Court rulings that have held that even non-citizens are entitled to due process and a chance to ask for political asylum in the U.S.

