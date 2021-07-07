Trump expected to announce plans to sue major social media companies

The former president is currently banned from Twitter and Facebook.

John SantucciKatherine FauldersWill Steakin
July 7, 2021, 2:46 PM
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce class action lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter during a press conference this morning at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.