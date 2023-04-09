Trump faces less threat over hush money than from classified docs case, Barr warns

"I think he was jerking the government around," the ex-attorney general said.

Donald Trump's former Attorney General William Barr warned Sunday that he faces more legal peril from the federal probe into his possession of classified documents after leaving office than, as Barr saw it, from the flimsier case in New York City over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

"I don't think it has any merit. I think it is transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish a political end," Barr told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

However, Barr added, "I'd be most concerned about the documents at Mar-a-Lago."

"I think he was jerking the government around and they subpoenaed it, and they tried to jawbone him into delivering the documents. But the government is investigating the extent to which games were played and there was obstruction and keeping the documents from them," he said. "And I think that's a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence."

