Trump's legal priority will be seeking to dismiss his indictment, his attorney says

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Jim Trusty's priority is focusing on a dismissal of the recent indictment rather than his client's aggressive rhetoric about the Manhattan judge and prosecutor in the case, Trusty said Sunday.

"I think the motions to dismiss have to be a priority because they amputate this miscarriage of justice early on," Trusty told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, previewing some "very robust motions" on issues that might include the statute of limitations and more.

When pressed for his thoughts on Trump's attacks on Judge Juan Merchan, Merchan's family and District Attorney Alvin Bragg -- which led to Merchan warning Trump in court last week to watch his words -- Trusty said he didn't personally want to join any "bandwagon" of criticism.

Trusty argued that Bragg was partisan but said: "I'm in the legal lane. I'm not going to worry too much or be able to try to control the politics of the moment."

