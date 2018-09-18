President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again waded into the fray over his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has denied a sexual assault allegation on the eve of a committee vote on his confirmation.

"I don't think the FBI should be involved because they don't want to be involved. This is not their thing," Trump told reporters on Tuesday of Democrats' insistence that, before any public hearing with the nominee and his accuser, the FBI should look into an allegation made against Kavanaugh by professor Christine Blasey Ford, 51.

“If they wanted to be I would certainly do that. But as you know they say this is not really their thing," Trump said. "I think politically speaking the senators will do a very good job.”

The president said he has not personally spoken with Kavanaugh since the allegation by Ford that he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school surfaced, saying “specifically I thought it would be a good thing not to.”

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the alleged encounter ever happened.

The allegation became public after the contents of a letter Ford sent to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, were disclosed to several media outlets.

Asked if he believes the allegation is political in nature, the president said: “I don't want to say that. Maybe I will say that in a couple of days, but not now,” Trump said.

Trump also again attacked Democrats for “holding” onto the allegations, saying it was “a terrible thing that took place” when the story surfaced over the weekend.

“It's a terrible thing that took place and it's frankly a terrible thing that this information was not given to us months ago when they got it,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.