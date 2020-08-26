Trump says federal law enforcement, National Guard on way to site of violent protests in Wisconsin The president tweeted they would "restore law and order."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that federal law enforcement and National Guard troops were on their way to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of violent protests, to "restore LAW and ORDER!"

He still has not commented directly on the shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, that triggered the protests.

Three people were shot and two killed in Kenosha overnight.

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)..." he tweeted.

Trump has made "law and order" a central theme of the current Republican National Convention and his reelection campaign overall.

First lady Melania Trump called for an end to violent protests in her Rose Garden speech last night as part of the RNC.

