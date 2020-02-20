Trump friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone faces sentencing: Live updates He was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Roger Stone, the longtime friend and former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, is being sentenced Thursday morning at federal court in Washington amid speculation that Trump could pardon him depending on what happens.

Roger Stone arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2020. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

His fate took on new significance last week when the career prosecutors who handled the case recommended a sentence of seven to nine years for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering in November.

After Trump tweeted that recommendation was a "miscarriage of justice," Attorney General William Barr overruled the prosecutors, and the Justice Department called on Judge Amy Berman Jackson to give Stone a much lighter sentence. Shortly after, in an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Barr warned Trump to stop tweeting and commenting on the case, saying he was making it "impossible" to do his job.

Sources have told ABC News that Barr, who called the Stone prosecution "righteous," is seriously considering resigning.

Stone was convicted of misleading congressional investigators on several key elements of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including communications he had with the Trump campaign about discussions he had about the WikiLeaks dissemination of damaging documents stolen from Democrats during the campaign.

Roger Stone arrives at court prior to his sentencing hearing, Feb. 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

ABC News has a team of reporters and producers inside and outside the courthouse.

Here is how the story is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

10:24 a.m. Stone's defense lawyer pushes back on charge of witness tampering

Judge Jackson. reading from a piece of paper, ticks through the counts Stone was found guilty of at trial. She runs through an explanation of her sentencing process, interrupting herself briefly to ask a member of the audience to remove his or her sunglasses.

"For those who woke up last week and became persuaded that the guidelines are harsh," Jackson says.

A lawyer for Stone, Seth Ginsburg, then rises to make the case that Stone's conduct and words carried little weight, particularly those used in the charge of witness tampering.

"Even though the words on their face could be read as threatening," Ginsburg says, "it's our position is that the words themselves did not constitute a threat at all."

"Stone is known for using rough, hyperbolic language. Mr. Credico knew that. He knew that it was Stone being Stone. All bark and no bite," Ginsburg continues, referring to Randy Credico, a mercurial radio host, comedian and impressionist who was a key witness in the government’s case against Stone. Stone is accused of threatening him and his dog.

Reminded by Judge Jackson that she has the power to reduce a sentencing guideline, Ginsburg shoots back: "Yes, and I hope you will!"

10:12 a.m. Judge Jackson addresses the Justice Department's sentencing recommendations

Judge Jackson addresses the sentencing memorandum controversy in perfunctory terms -- noting the existence of both the case prosecutors' original recommendation and the subsequent Justice Department recommendation of a much shorter sentence. She stops short of editorializing.

"I also received the government's supplemental memorandum," Jackson says. "I note that the initial memorandum has not been withdrawn."

Jackson goes on to explain additional materials filed as part of the case, including the slew of letters written on Stone's behalf by friends and supporters urging the judge to grant him leniency.

10:05 a.m. Court proceedings have begun

Attorneys for each side have introduced themselves.

“We are here this morning for Roger Stone’s sentencing,” Judge Jackson says.

8:45 a.m. Stone arrives amid protests outside courthouse

Stone arrives with his wife, lawyers and entourage at the federal courthouse. Known for his sometimes flashy attire, he's wearing a fedora and sunglasses, smiles but says nothing.

Some supporters hold up a large banner that said "#PardonRogerStone."

Other protesters surround him and shout “traitor!” Some had set up an inflatable rat with a face that resembles that of President Trump.

Roger Stone arrives at court prior to his sentencing hearing, Feb. 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Overnight, despite Barr's warning not to comment on the case, President Trump at about 2 a.m. tweeted a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson calling the Stone case a “shocking insult to the American tradition of equal justice.” Trump pinned the tweet on his feed.