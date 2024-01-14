If Trump is GOP nominee, 2024 race will be focused on his legal troubles: DeSantis

That would be "advantageous for Democrats," Trump's primary rival said.

ByHannah Demissie and Will McDuffie
January 14, 2024, 9:42 AM

If former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, the race will be dominated by the legal issues and other controversies he's facing, creating a potent advantage to Democrats, Trump's rival Ron Desantis argued on Sunday.

"He's focused a lot on things that concern him," the Florida governor and 2024 primary candidate told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl just one day before voting starts with the Iowa caucuses.

"Obviously, the distractions of everything that's going along with all these legal issues has been a huge thing for him [Trump]," DeSantis said. "You're gonna have criminal trials, you're gonna have a lot of focus on things like Jan. 6 by the media, and I think that ends up focusing the election on things that are going to be advantageous for Democrats."

