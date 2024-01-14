If Trump is GOP nominee, 2024 race will be focused on his legal troubles: DeSantis

That would be "advantageous for Democrats," Trump's primary rival said.

If former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, the race will be dominated by the legal issues and other controversies he's facing, creating a potent advantage to Democrats, Trump's rival Ron Desantis argued on Sunday.

"He's focused a lot on things that concern him," the Florida governor and 2024 primary candidate told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl just one day before voting starts with the Iowa caucuses.

"Obviously, the distractions of everything that's going along with all these legal issues has been a huge thing for him [Trump]," DeSantis said. "You're gonna have criminal trials, you're gonna have a lot of focus on things like Jan. 6 by the media, and I think that ends up focusing the election on things that are going to be advantageous for Democrats."

