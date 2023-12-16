Trump and Haley battle for New Hampshire, veepstakes begin and other trail takeaways

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Former President Donald Trump is attempting to head off any momentum former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley might gain in New Hampshire from earning the endorsement of the state's governor by rolling out a list of new Granite State endorsements himself.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to say whether Trump poses a threat to democracy, but he does predict the former president will be reluctant to accept the results of the Iowa caucuses next month.

Meanwhile, the veepstakes are underway -- even before the first Republican primary voters cast their ballots.

Here's what you missed from the campaign trail on Saturday.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena, on Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Trump attempts to head off Sununu's Haley endorsement in New Hampshire

Trump attempted on Saturday to counter New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's recent high-profile endorsement of Haley by unveiling a slate of Granite State endorsements himself, revealing ahead of his Saturday rally in Durham that he had the support of several political figures in the state, including former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is running in next year's election to succeed Sununu as governor.

"I'm here today to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States. ... It's time for Republicans to rally around a candidate who can not only win, but get the job done for our country. Time and time again, Donald Trump has proven that he is that candidate," Morse told the crowd.

Trump also announced Saturday he had the support of New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women President Elizabeth Girard, who told rallygoers "we need to elect people who are going to put America first and do what's right."

"There is only one presidential candidate prepared to take on the radical Left, one candidate who will be ready to address the problems facing our nation on Day One and one candidate who can set our country on the right course. ... I am proud to endorse President Donald J. Trump for president of the United States," Girard said.

Trump who also announced the backing of state Sen. Kevin Avard and State Representative Phyllis Katsakiores ahead of the Saturday rally, wasted no time attacking Sununu's endorsement of Haley, dismissing the idea that she would "surge" in the polls.

"Whatever happened to the bounce? You know, with Nikki they talk about the surge, and with DeSanctimonious, they talk about the bounce. They had been talking about it for the last six months, and the only one that had a surge and the only one that had a bounce is Trump. We had the big surge," he said.

Trump said Sununu endorsed someone who would never be able to win.

"He's like a spoiled brat," said Trump. "He's hurt himself so badly. So he's endorsed somebody that can't win, has no chance of winning. And he's out there working. But he's a selfish guy. He could have won the Senate at that time. Now he couldn't get elected dog catcher."

"About time you get rid of that governor of yours," he said later.

Sununu has announced he does not intend to seek reelection as governor in 2024.

DeSantis refuses to say whether Trump is a threat to democracy

Asked in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday whether Trump poses a threat to democracy, DeSantis did not answer directly, but he did repeat his contention that Trump would say the caucuses were stolen.

"I was asked specifically about the Iowa caucus because he had said that about Ted Cruz," DeSantis said in response. "Cruz won the Iowa caucus and I was asked, do you think he's gonna say Iowa stolen? You know, if he doesn't win and I think he will say that. I mean, I think everybody says that that he would say that if it, when that happens," he said.

"But I think Iowans take pride in this process. I don't think that that's going to carry much water," he continued. "It is a very unique process, but it's one that I know they conduct with a lot of integrity. So, I don't think there's any basis to be saying that Iowa would have any problems, but I do anticipate that's what will happen after caucus night."

DeSantis made similar a similar statement on Friday in New Hampshire, saying he believes Trump won't accept the results in Iowa and New Hampshire in January.

The former president holds a substantial lead in both states among Republican primary voters, according to polling from 538.

Trump spearheaded multiple legal challenges following the outcome of the 2020 presidential election that were tossed by the courts, and he has refused to acknowledge the results as legitimate ever since.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Never Back Down campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, on Dec. 15, 2023. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Veepstakes begin before voters have even cast their first ballots

Chatter about who should become the Republican Party's 2024 vice presidential nominee is already underway -- roughly a month before the first GOP primary voters will cast their ballots in the Iowa caucuses.

DeSantis is leaning into speculation that Trump could tap Haley as his running mate if he becomes the GOP nominee.

"She will not answer directly -- and she owes you an answer to this -- will she accept a vice presidential nomination from Donald Trump, yes or no? I can tell you under any circumstance I will not accept that because that's not why I'm running," DeSantis said in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Trump has left open the possibility that Haley could be on his shortlist if he becomes the nominee, telling radio host Howie Carr on Friday when he asked whether he'd consider her that it was an "interesting" question.

"Right now, I'm not even thinking about that. I've always gotten along with Nikki," he said before recounting how Haley previously said she wouldn't run for president if Trump entered the race months before announcing her presidential bid.

In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, smiles as President Donald Trump compliments her after she announced her plan to resign at the end of the year, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

Trump said it was "unlikely" he would select her while noting they had "some things in common and some things we don't have in common, and some of those things are pretty important."

Haley has signaled she would not want to become Trump's running mate. When a voter in New Hampshire asked on Tuesday whether she would consider the offer if it were made, the crowd jeered, to which Haley replied, "It's not that big of a deal because what you have to know is I don't play for second."

Entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a local restaurant during a visit in Cherokee, Iowa, on Dec. 9, 2023, ahead of the Iowa caucus. Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Saturday in Centerville, Iowa, that he has a shortlist of six or seven candidates should he become the nominee. Ramaswamy said he'd like to choose Elon Musk as his running mate if he were born in the United States, but because he wasn't constitutionally eligible, he'd be seriously considering the nation's governors if he won the 2024 GOP nomination.

"This is going to be somebody who is going to be a partner with me in taking out a chisel but a chainsaw through the administrative state," he said, alluding to his aggressive goal of cutting the federal workforce by 75%.

ABC News' Kendall Ross, SooRin Kim and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.