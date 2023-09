He argued in a new speech that he would have the "executive authority" to do so.

Building on a key part of his pitch to conservative voters, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said during a speech in the nation's capital on Wednesday that he wants to cut the federal workforce by 75% -- in part by dismantling the government.

Ramaswamy argued that if elected, he would use the "executive authority to shut down redundant federal agencies and to reorganize the federal government accordingly."

