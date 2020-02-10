Trump in New Hampshire to 'shake up' Dems on primary eve Some supporters lined up in the cold rain a day ahead for Monday's rally.

President Donald Trump is in Manchester, New Hampshire, to "shake up" Democrats hours before Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary.

The president's rally at the SNHU Arena -- the same venue where he held a rally on the eve of winning the 2016 Republican New Hampshire primary -- is part of the Trump campaign's larger effort to disrupt the Democrats as they head to the polls to pick their nominee.

People line up in the rain and icy weather outside the SNHU arena hours ahead of President Donald Trump's rally in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 10, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

"Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit -- they have a really boring deal going on," Trump tweeted on Friday. "Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!"

Trump is set to be greeted in New Hampshire by supporters who have been lined up for hours -- some a full day -- in the cold rain waiting to catch a glimpse of the president.

"I've never supported a president in my whole entire life like I have with this one, because I think it's making a difference," said Paul Laskowski, who got in line at 7 a.m. Monday.

Kathy Roy, who got in line at 6 a.m., told ABC News that she "can't believe how many people are out here in the rain," but added that she came out with a group of people because Trump "is doing a good job and that's why I want to be out here and show our support for him."

People line up in the rain and icy weather outside the SNHU arena hours ahead of President Donald Trump's rally in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 10, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's counter programming strategy in New Hampshire includes blanketing the state with top surrogates -- including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump Victory Finance Committee chair Kimberly Guilfoyle -- and hosting a string of events including a primary watch party and volunteer trainings.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.