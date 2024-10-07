Trump, Harris mark anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

The conflict in the Middle East is a top issue for voters this election cycle.

As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both taking a break from campaigning in battleground states on Monday to memorialize the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Harris is scheduled to mark the day by planting a memorial tree on the grounds of the vice president's residence to honor the victims of the attacks and to deliver remarks to a small group of press, the White House announced. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a remembrance event with Jewish community leaders at his own property Trump National Doral Miami, his campaign announced.

Following Hamas' attacks on Israel on Oct, 7, 2023, and Israel's ensuing assaults on Gaza, the conflict in the Middle East has become one of the top issues this election cycle. Pressure for a cease-fire has created a rift within the Democratic Party and Republicans are attempting to capitalize on that moment while Trump's own inflammatory comments continue to face pushback from critics.

People look at a memorial for victims of the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants on the one-year anniversary of the attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 7, 2024. Oded Balilty/AP

Since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack in Israel one year ago, and Israel responded by declaring war, thousands have reportedly been killed or injured. Israel has said its goal is to destroy Hamas and that it attempts to minimize civilian casualties as often as possible. Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis has unfolded in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system.

Harris, while stressing the alliance between the United States and Israel, has appealed to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and has repeatedly called for a cease-fire, including at the Democratic National Convention in August, where she officially introduced herself to the public for the first time as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

The Democratic Party is divided on the issue as the war deepens with Iran's latest attack on Israel. Although Harris has noticeably attempted to thread the needle in an attempt to bridge the ideological gap, concerns remain about whether the Biden-Harris administration lacks influence over Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Aug. 22, 2024. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a preview clip released ahead of her interview on CBS News' "60 Minutes," Harris remained aligned with President Joe Biden's position, saying the administration is doing what they can to "allow Israel to defend itself" and that they will continue to put "pressure on Israel and in the region, including Arab leaders" to release the hostages and achieve a cease-fire.

She claimed the negotiations they've done with Netanyahu have led to open conversations and changes in Israel's approach in the region, but dodged the question on whether Netanyahu is a "real close" ally of the U.S., saying, "the better question is: do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes."

Trump on the campaign trail has made an extensive effort to court Jewish American voters, often claiming that "no President has done more for Israel than I have." Over the course of the campaign, Trump has participated in Jewish-focused campaign events with the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Israeli-American Council.

He has also been campaigning with major donor and vocal Israel-advocate Miriam Adelson, who is investing nearly $90 million in support of Trump in the final months of the 2024 general election.

At the same time, Trump has repeatedly sparked criticism by attacking Jewish Democrats, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, claiming that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats should get their "head examined."

"They have not been your friends. I don't understand how anybody can support them," Trump said during his virtual remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual summit last month. "And I say it constantly. If you had them to support and you were Jewish, you have to have your head examined."

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose for a photo at Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024. Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump also criticized Netanyahu, saying in a TIME magazine interview published in April that the Oct. 7 attacks happened "on his watch" and that he has been "rightfully criticized" for the attacks.

"I will say this, Bibi Netanyahu rightfully has been criticized for what took place on Oct. 7," Trump told TIME, criticizing him again for backing out on what was supposed to be a joint U.S.-Israel operation to assassinate a top Iranian general in 2020.

"It happened on his watch," Trump said about Netanyahu and the Israel-Hamas war. "And I think it's had a profound impact on him, despite everything. Because people said that shouldn't have happened. They have the most sophisticated equipment."

Still, Trump met with Netanyahu in July, insisting their relationship "was never bad."

"We've had a good working relationship. I was very good to Israel, better than any president has ever been," Trump claimed after meeting with Netanyahu.

Trump has insisted in his campaign messages that the world was a safer place under his administration, claiming that the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel would not have happened under his presidency and that foreign adversaries are launching attacks because of the Biden-Harris administration's weakness.

"Ever since Iran has been exporting terror all over the world and, it's been just unraveling, the whole Middle East has been unraveling, but of course, the whole world has been unraveling since we left office," Trump said at a campaign event in Waunakee, Wisconsin, last Tuesday just after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel.

Harris also met with Netanyahu in July. After the meeting, she reiterated that Israel has the right to defend itself but added, "how it does so matters." Harris said that she talked to Netanyahu about her "serious concern" about the collateral damage and suffering of Gazan civilians.

Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people in Israel, with some 250 people kidnapped. And more than 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

"With over 2 million people facing high levels of food insecurity, and half a million people facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, what has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating; the images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time," Harris said.