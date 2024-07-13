Trump held private meetings with VP shortlist within last 24 hours: Sources

No offer has been extended, the sources told ABC News.

Within the last 24 hours, former President Donald Trump held private meetings at Mar-a-Lago with Sen. J.D. Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Trump held the private meetings as he weighs his decision on who to choose as his running mate, the sources said. The sources tell ABC News that as of Saturday afternoon, no offer has been formally extended.

As Trump has stated publicly, sources tell ABC News his preference still is to reveal his running mate the first day of the convention Monday in Milwaukee.

Trump has been teasing his vice presidential pick for months and whoever he chooses will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

During a recent radio interview, he compared the selection of his running mate to a "highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice."

Trump's pick for his No. 2 also comes at a critical time in the campaign cycle as a growing number of Democrats call for Biden to step aside as the party's nominee and rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read ABC News' profiles of the top vice-presidential hopefuls: Vance, Rubio and Burgum.