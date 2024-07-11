These are the Democrats who have called for Joe Biden to step down

Although President Joe Biden has made it clear he's staying in the presidential race despite his lackluster performance during June's presidential debate, several Democrats on the hill have publicly called on him to step aside.

The list has grown since the debate and after Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in early July.

Here is the current list of Democrats who have publicly asked Biden to step aside.

Rep. Brad Schneider

The Illinois congressman released a statement on July 11 calling on Biden to "heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership."

Rep. Brad Schneider speaks during a US House Committee on Ways and Means hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images, FILE

"We are faced with a stark choice: be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy, or enthusiastically embrace a vibrant vision for our future, building on the extraordinary foundation President Biden has created for our nation over the past four years," Schneider, the vice chair of the New Democrat Coalition said. "I choose the latter."

Rep. Hillary Scholten

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, House representative said in a July 11 statement on X that Biden needed to end his presidential run, contending that it "is essential that we have the strongest possible candidate leading the top of the ticket -- not just to win, but to govern."

In this July 25, 2023, file photo, Rep. Hillary Scholten speaks in her office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

"The people of Michigan's 3rd Congressional District elected me to represent them with integrity. They elected a Congresswoman they trust to speak the truth, even when it's hard. They voted for someone who would put America's future first and stand up for what is right. That's what I am doing now," she said.

Sen. Peter Welch

Welch, who represents Vermont, became the first Democratic senator to officially call on Biden to step aside in a Washington Post op-ed published July 10.

Sen. Peter Welch speaks to reporters amid calls for President Biden to end his campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 11, 2024. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Welch wrote that "regular Vermonters are worried that he can't win this time, and they're terrified of another Trump presidency."

Rep. Earl Blumenauer

The Oregon representative, who is a senior member of the House Ways and Means and Budget committees, said in a statement on July 10 that "we will all be better served if the president steps aside as the Democratic nominee and manages a transition under his terms."

In this April 26, 2023, file photo, Rep. Earl Blumenauer is shown in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

"He should devote his energy and undivided attention to issues of war and peace, the climate crisis, and rebuilding and renewing America. I stand willing to assist in any way possible on these critical efforts," Blumenauer added.

Rep. Pat Ryan

Ryan, a moderate Democrat who is up for reelection in a crucial district in upstate New York, said in an op-ed published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10 that Biden needed to step aside due to the threat posed by a second Trump term.

In this June 22, 2023, file photo, Rep. Pat Ryan speaks at a Members Day hearing of the House Veterans Affairs Committee at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. Sopa Images Limited via Alamy Live News via AP, FILE

"If the two of them are on the ballot this fall, I'll be voting for Biden," he wrote. "But I'd be doing a grave disservice to the hundreds of thousands of people I have the honor to represent if I said Biden was the best candidate to face Trump this fall."

Rep. Mikie Sherrill

The New Jersey congresswoman, who flipped a seat in the 2020 election, released a statement on July 9 calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race and to "help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

In this Nov. 7, 2023, file photo, Rep. Mikie Sherrill participates in the House Democrats' news conference following their caucus meeting in the US Capitol, in Washington, D.C. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

Sherrill told ABC News her decision to call on Biden to step aside came after speaking and listening to her constituents, colleagues and family.

The congresswoman said she felt she needed to "advocate as strongly as possible for new leadership so we could really prosecute the case against Donald Trump."

Rep. Adam Smith

The Washington state House member released a statement on July 8 calling on Biden to bow out of the race and release his delegates before the Democratic National Convention in August.

House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Smith testifies during a House Rules Committee meeting, in the U.S. Capitol, on June 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

"He is not yet the nominee. So I think we have a chance to pick a better candidate who can effectively deliver the message, get off of all of these distractions, focus on the Democratic message and on the dangers of Donald Trump," Smith told ABC News. "And I think we need to take that opportunity."

Rep. Angie Craig

The Minnesota congresswoman said in a statement on July 6 that Biden needed to step down from the race, citing his poor debate performance and "the lack of a forceful response from the president himself following that debate."

In this Nov. 9, 2023, file photo, Rep. Angie Craig is shown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

"This is not a decision I've come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency," she said.

Rep. Mike Quigley

The Illinois congressman was vocal about his disapproval of Biden following the debate and called on him to step aside during an MSNBC interview on July 5, shortly after the president spoke with ABC News.

Rep. Mike Quigley speaks with reporters while getting on a bicycle as he departs a House Democratic Caucus meeting at Democratic National Committee headquarters, on Capitol Hill, on July 9, 2024. Francis Chung/Politico via AP

"Mr. President, your legacy is set," he said. "We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this."

Rep. Seth Moulton

The Massachusetts House member told Boston public radio station WBUR on July 4 that he believes Biden should withdraw from the race.

Congressman Seth Moulton speaks during a Capitol Hill news conference in Washington, D.C., on June 4, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images, FILE

"President Biden has done enormous service to our country, but now is the time for him to follow in one of our founding fathers, George Washington's footsteps and step aside to let new leaders rise up and run against Donald Trump," he said.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva

The Arizona congressman told The New York Times on July 3 that Biden needed to reconsider his candidacy.

In this March 28, 2022, file photo, House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva conducts a news conference in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

"If he's the candidate, I'm going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere," he told the newspaper.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett

On July 2, five days after the debate, the Austin, Texas, congressman became the first House member to call on the president to step aside.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett walks through the U.S. Capitol, on July 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Doggett cited Biden's dwindling poll numbers in key districts and his debate performance as the factors behind his decision.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Doggett said in a statement.

