Trump impeachment trial live updates: Closing arguments ahead of acquittal vote Each side has up to two hours to make their case before a Wednesday final vote.

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial resumes Monday morning at 11 a.m. with closing arguments -- even though the outcome appears all but certain ahead of a final vote on acquittal set for Wednesday.

Each side gets up to two hours to make their case, and while the Democrats can be expected to take up most or all of their allotted time as they've done so far, it's possible the president's legal team will take much less as they did toward the end of last week.

In this screengrab, House manager Rep. Adam Schiff begins speaking during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. ABC News

Even though the trial continues, Trump has said he will go to the Capitol Tuesday to deliver his State of the Union Address, as President Bill Clinton did during his 1999 trial. It wasn't clear, though, whether he would mention his impeachment.

Monday's arguments come after the Senate voted 51-49 Friday to reject calling any new witnesses -- a critical defeat for Democrats. Only GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney voted to hear witnesses -- while two other other Republicans Democrats were hoping would join them -- Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander -- voted no.

Personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate in Washington, Jan. 30, 2020. ABC News

On Sunday, Alexander further explained his rationale he first made in a statement Thursday night ahead of Friday vote -- that while he considered the president's conduct in the Ukraine affair "inappropriate," it didn't, in his view, rise to the level of an impeachable offense and that it was up to voters -- not the Senate -- to decide how to deal with it.

"I think he shouldn't have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I'd say, improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that?" Alexander said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked who decides what to do about it, he replied, "The people. The people is my conclusion. You know, it struck me really for the first time early last week that we're not just being asked to remove the president from office, we're saying tell him he can't run in the 2020 election, which begins Monday in Iowa."

Trump and his lawyers have argued he did nothing wrong.

In this screengrab, Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman, US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) speaks during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the US Senate at the Capitol in Washington on January 31, 2020. ABC News

"I'm not letting the senators off the hook," Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House manager, said Sunday on CBS' "Face The Nation."

"We're still going to go into the Senate this week and make the case why this president needs to be removed. It will be up to the senators to make that final judgment. And the senators will be held accountable for it," Schiff said.

Democrats also can be expected to argue that, without witnesses, the Senate trial wasn't a real one and therefore an acquittal can't be seen as an exoneration or vindication of the president.

After the closing arguments, senators later Monday and possibly Tuesday will have a chance to make statements on the Senate floor explaining their views and votes.

With the president's acquittal seemingly a done deal, eyes will be on Democrats from Trump majority states -- including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- to see if they might vote against conviction on either or both of the articles of impeachment alleging "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress."

The ABC News team of correspondents and producers is covering every aspect of this story. Here is how the day is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

10:10 a.m. Van Hollen: 'Green light to abuse his power'

The Senate has given Trump a "green light to abuse his power," Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said on CNN Monday morning. "The verdict on the U.S. Senate is "guilty -- of dereliction of duty," he said.