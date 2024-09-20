Trump spoke at a campaign event on “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America.”

Trump tells Jewish audience Israel will be 'eradicated' if he doesn't win

Former President Donald Trump told a largely Jewish audience in New York on Thursday that Israel will be "wiped off the face of the Earth" if he doesn't win in November.

Speaking at a campaign event called "Fighting Anti-Semitism," Trump drew parallels between himself and the "persecution" of Israel and Jews in the U.S. He called on his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, to "disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, Israel haters, on college campuses and everywhere else."

He pointed out that Harris was leading in polls among Jewish voters "only because of the Democrat hold or curse on you."

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

He also attacked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, as "Hamas all the way."

"I don’t know what the hell happened to him. If you support him, you're crazy," Trump told the audience.