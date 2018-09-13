Trump says JPMorgan Chase CEO doesn't have the 'smarts' to become president

President Donald Trump shot back at JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, saying the banker doesn't have the "smarts" to run for president.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful," the president said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The president's dig at Dimon comes after he said in a panel Wednesday that he would be able to beat Trump in an election because he is "smarter than [Trump] is."

Dimon quickly backtracked an interview with ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday's event, in which JPMorgan Chase announced a new initiative to economically advance select cities around the world, the bank also released a statement to walk back on Dimon's comments.

Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I should not have said it. I’m not running for President. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician," said Dimon in the statement. "I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems,"