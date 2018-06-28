Trump, lawmakers respond to Capital Gazette shooting

President Donald Trump and a growing number of politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette Communications owned newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

“Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland,” the president tweeted Thursday evening. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump was also briefed, according to her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

At least five people are dead and several others are "gravely" injured after a suspected shooter, armed with a shotgun, opened fire at the Maryland daily newspaper Thursday afternoon, according to the Anne Arundel County Government. Police quickly responded and engaged the suspect who was taken into custody, officials said.

Vice President Mike Pence joined the growing number of lawmakers expressing condolences.

Just arrived in Guatemala. We are monitoring the horrific shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Karen & I are praying for the victims and their families. We commend the swift action by law enforcement and all the first responders on the scene. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 28, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders condemned the shooting as an "evil act of senseless violence".

Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD. A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2018

Maryland lawmakers urged people to be cautious.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his was “devastated” to learn of the shooting: “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., tweeted his gratitude for first responders and said that his heart was with the Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis.

Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now. As information continues to come in, I remain as grateful as ever for our first responders. If you're in the area, please stay inside and stay safe. https://t.co/PyCAjfvd1R — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 28, 2018

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., called for an end to the violence and retweeting a Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis, said “journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs.”

Phil, I can’t imagine what you and the entire Capital Gazette team are going through right now. Journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs—this is not normal. Stay strong. https://t.co/hchUMIaMN1 — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018

Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes, who represents Maryland 3rd Congressional District which includes Annapolis, tweeted that he is monitoring the situation and that his thoughts are with the paper’s staff and families.

I am deeply saddened by reports of a shooting at @capgaznews. My thoughts are with the paper’s staff and their families at this difficult time. I will continue to monitor the situation and work with local, state and federal law enforcement as we assess these developments. — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) June 28, 2018

Virginia state delegate Chris Hurst tweeted that the "threat to journalists is real". Hurst became a politician after his girlfriend, Alison Parker, a WDBJ reporter, was shot and killed along with cameraman Adam Ward by a former station employee during a live newscast.