As the White House faces pressure from congressional Democrats on several fronts, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow fired back at the House Ways and Means Committee’s bid for the president’s tax returns on Sunday, arguing the request does not serve a "legitimate legislative purpose."

"This idea that you can use the IRS as a political weapon … is incorrect both as a matter of statutory law and constitutionally," Sekulow said in an exclusive interview on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday morning. "It's not the law for the United States. We don't have a requirement that presidents do that."

Last week, the Democrat-controlled panel formally requested Trump’s business and personal tax information dating back to 2013 from the IRS.

In a letter to Treasury Department’s general counsel on Friday, a new lawyer for Trump, William Consovoy, called the move by Democrats “a gross abuse of power” and encouraged the IRS to “refrain from divulging the requested information.”

“If it has to be litigated, it will be litigated,” Sekulow said Sunday. “As the president’s counsel, we have the right to protect his interests as a private citizen and as president.”

Asked about Democrats’ request, Trump said he is “not inclined” to release any of his tax information willingly, citing an ongoing audit.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.