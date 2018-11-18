A top Democrat from California said President Donald Trump “needs to listen to the experts” when it comes to the wildfires ravaging the state, adding that “clearly” the president “isn't one of them.”

“It doesn't make much sense to me,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, referring to the president’s suggestion that the United States should address this issue in a similar way to Finland, which the president claimed spends “a lot of time on raking and cleaning” the forests.

“The reality is that no single fire has the same cause. Every fire is going to be different,” Schiff added, saying wildfires are just a “reality” in the state.

“With climate change, they're going to be worse, and we need to take steps to reduce their frequency, reduce their severity and yes, forest management is one piece of it, but there are lots of other pieces, and I think the president needs to listen to the experts because clearly he isn't one of them,” he said.

Trump traveled to California Saturday to survey the damage caused by the wildfires, making stops in neighborhoods in Paradise and Malibu. Upon arrival, in addition to the hazy, smoke-filled skies, he was greeted by FEMA Director Brock Long, and California officials Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will replace Brown as governor on Jan. 7.

Schiff represents Southern California’s 28th Congressional District.