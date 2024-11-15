Trump makes first full public remarks during gala, celebrates new Cabinet appointees

Delivering his first public speech since winning the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump touted his victory and praised his allies whom he had recently announced as his cabinet members and senior administration officials at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago.

Calling the election the "most consequential election," Trump celebrated his victory and recalled how he lost the popular vote in 2016, but won it this time around.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has been announcing a number of nominees to fill out his upcoming administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"They would say, 'he didn't win the popular vote.' And we won the popular vote by records now, which so nobody can say that anymore about us," Trump said.

Several newly announced picks including Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attended the gala joining the president at his Mar-a-Lago club Thursday evening.

Notably, Trump did not give a shout out to former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who he had announced as his attorney general and was also in attendance.

As he provided pleasantries to several members in the room, Trump transitioned into complimenting Musk, who he's spent a significant amount of time with since his victory.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Elon Musk talks with other guests at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing a number of nominees for his upcoming administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We have a man who has a seriously high IQ. You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," Trump said, thanking him for campaigning in Pennsylvania on his behalf.

Trump then touted his pairing of Ramasamy and Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

"They're going to be saving a lot of money and making our country stronger and better. And they'll be coming out with individual reports. But a big one toward the end. And you put those two together, it's going to be really great. So we look forward to seeing and working with Elon and that'll be a great experience," Trump said.

Briefly mentioning his HHS pick Robert F Kenney Jr., Trump complimented his "popularity," before jokingly warning him not to get "too popular."

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes a selfie with guests at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing a number of nominees for his upcoming administration, including Kennedy, who has been tapped as Health and Human Services secretary, according to published reports. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Another one who's another great mind and a great guy and so popular. And I think he's right. He wants to make people healthy. It's driven him pretty wild over the last number of years," Trump said, going onto comment on Kennedy's Democratic primary run.

"Now, he's with us all the way. And today I nominated him for I guess if you like health and if you like people that live a long time, it's the most important position. RFK Jr. Bobby."

"I just looked at the news reports. People like you, Bobby. Don't get too popular, Bobby."

At the end of his remarks, Trump blurted out that Burgum would be appointed Secretary of Interior with the formal announcement to come on Friday while also teasing he'd announce his Secretary of Energy pick too.

"Hi, Doug. He's going to be announced tomorrow. And we have somebody else that's probably coming up with him to be announced, who's a big one. And we're going to do things with energy and with land interior. That is going to be incredible. And so, I look forward to doing the formal announcement," Trump teased.

Trump also joked that his term should be marked as officially starting on Nov. 6 as he claimed the economy is already doing better since his victory.

"You have to start my term from November 5th, okay? Or November 6th if you want ... November 5th, because the market's gone through the roof. Enthusiasms doubled. It's doubled in the last short while," Trump said.

It's notable that the president-elect chose to deliver his first public speech since his victory at an America First Policy Institute event, signifying an organization that has been behind Trump's agenda.

"I really want to congratulate Linda, you and Brooke for the job you've done. And it's an honor to be here," Trump closed, celebrating the executives.

Trump was introduced by the legendary "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, who delivered brief remarks in which he compared the president-elect to his film character and later to George Washington. Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris held her final campaign rally in the iconic "Rocky steps" in Philadelphia on the eve of the election.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Actor Sylvester Stallone talks with guests at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing a number of nominees for his upcoming administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Before Trump took the stage, AFPI President Brook Rollins, AFPI Board Chair and Trump transition co-chair Linda McMahon, Argentine President Javier Millei, Ramaswamy and Larry Kudlow spoke on stage.

After Trump spoke, Musk delivered a short speech on stage as well, doubling down on his promise to gut the federal government.

Trump's decision to deliver his first pull speech on camera at the America First Policy Institute gala symbolized Trump's move away from his campaign to his transition efforts – a celebration of the AFPI's work for four years quietly preparing for this very moment, building out Trump-aligned policy agenda for his second term and housing hundreds of former Trump administration officials ready to go into his second administration.

The ballroom was full of Trump allies of big and small names.

Musk sat at a table at the front of the ballroom with Burgum, Ramawamy, Howard Lutnick and others named as Trump's senior White House officials like Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and James Blair. Gaetz was seen chatting with Kennedy.

Reps. Ronny Jackson of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida, who Trump called a "star" in his speech, were seen seated together at a table further back, while former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal was spotted mingling ahead of the program.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kellyanne Conway, Tulsi Gabbard and House Speaker Mike Johnson also attended the event.