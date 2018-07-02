Trump expected to meet with 2nd female, 5th overall SCOTUS candidate Tuesday

Jul 2, 2018, 10:21 PM ET
PHOTO: The Supreme Court building is pictured in Washington, April 23, 2018.
WATCH Stakes high in battle to replace Kennedy on Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has met with four potential Supreme Court nominees and is expected to meet with a second female justice as early as Tuesday, sources close to the president told ABC News on Monday.

The four potential nominees who met with Trump on Monday, one of whom may fill the seat soon vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, were: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, sources told ABC News.

Trump also is expected to meet with Justice Joan Larsen of the 6th Circuit as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's meetings told ABC News.

PHOTO: Brett Kavanaugh testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U. S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit, May 9, 2006, in Washington.
Brett Kavanaugh testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U. S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit, May 9, 2006, in Washington.

PHOTO: Amy Coney Barrett seen in this undated file photo.
Amy Coney Barrett seen in this undated file photo.

PHOTO: Judge Raymond Kethledge poses for an undated photo.
Judge Raymond Kethledge poses for an undated photo.

PHOTO: In this May 18, 2006 file photo, Amul Thapar, now a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky talks with The Associated Press in Lexington, Ky.
In this May 18, 2006 file photo, Amul Thapar, now a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky talks with The Associated Press in Lexington, Ky.

News of the first four candidates' meeting with Trump was first reported by The Washington Post.

