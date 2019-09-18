Trump names US hostage negotiator O'Brien as his new national security adviser

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he was naming U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as his new national security adviser, replacing John Bolton who left abruptly last week after long disagreements with Trump and his other advisers over Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted while traveling in California. "I have worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"

After criticizing Bolton as "Mr. Tough Guy" whom he said was wrong on matters on which they disagreed, Trump praised O'Brien while talking with pool reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday about his possible choices.

"Robert O'Brien said Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator in history. He happens to be right. We are 38-0. 38-0, ask Robert. In fact, I had never heard the term. Robert O'Brien said Donald Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator of all time. 38-0. At the time he said it we were 29-0. We are 38-0….” Trump said.

Trump recently sent O’Brien – a GOP lawyer – to Sweden to deal with the ASAP Rocky case that Trump took a personal interest in.

O'Brien is Trump's fourth national security adviser.

