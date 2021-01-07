Trump officials who have resigned in the wake of attack on Capitol "I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign."

In the wake of an assault on the Capitol Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob that led to four deaths, a growing number of Trump officials are questioning their roles in his administration, some going so far as to resign from their positions.

These are the Trump officials who have given notice so far.

Mick Mulvaney: Special envoy to Northern Ireland

Mick Mulvaney, the former White House chief of staff who still held a role in the administration as special envoy to Northern Ireland, called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday night to resign.

"I can't do it. I can't stay," he told CNBC on Thursday. "It's a nothing thing. It doesn't affect the outcome. It doesn't affect the transition. But it's what I've got, right, and it's a position I really enjoy doing. But you can't do it. And I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

When asked if he considered himself an enabler of Trump in retrospect, Mulvaney said it was "a fair question."

Matthew Pottinger: White House deputy national security adviser

Matthew Pottinger, the White House deputy national security adviser, resigned Wednesday, according to a White House official and a person familiar with his resignation.

The White House’s National Security Council did not respond to questions from ABC News about Pottinger, who was an assistant to the president.

Sarah Matthews: White House deputy press secretary

Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary, resigned on Wednesday in response to the assault on the Capitol.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," Matthews said in a statement. "I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

Rickie Niceta: White House social secretary

Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday in reaction to the protests.

Stephanie Grisham: Melania Trump's chief of staff

Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and former White House press secretary, resigned on Wednesday due to the protests.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House," Grisham told ABC News in a statement.

"I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl, Benjamin Gittleson and John Santucci contributed to this report.