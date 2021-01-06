Updates: Capitol breached by protesters, woman shot inside This comes as the Senate met about the election.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who rallied outside the U.S. Capitol clashed with police officers and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside.

A woman was shot inside the Capitol and seriously injured, sources tell ABC News. It's unclear what led to the shooting or if law enforcement was involved. Images had showed officers with weapons drawn.

A source familiar with the situation said DC Fire EMS are transporting a woman in critical condition to a local hospital.

The Federal Protective Service, Secret Service, and Arlington, Virginia, Police Department are responding to assist the U.S. Capitol Police, according to a source. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested the National Guard's help to secure the Capitol, according to a source.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he's "sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers," to assist. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said around 3:40 p.m. the National Guard was on its way.

According to reports, one protester was in the dais of the Senate chamber and some were going door to door demanding "Where the f--- are they?" They were also banging on the doors, according to reports.

The clashes began as Trump and his allies held a rally pushing the Senate to not certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

The protesters pushed ahead of barricades and a wall of police officers in riot gear to get into the building. Inside, the Trump supporters, many of whom were not seen wearing face coverings, waved "Trump 2020" flags, shouted chants and moved freely.

"If you are in a public space, find a place to hide or seek cover," U.S. Capitol Police told people inside the building.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., tweeted, "Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda."

Around 3:20 p.m. the Senate chamber was secured and officers were in the process of pushing protestors down from the second and third floor of the rotunda, according to police.

During the rally earlier in the day, Trump said he would not concede and called on the supporters to march up to the Capitol. He promised the crowd he would be with him, but did not follow-up his promise and went back to the White House.

As the breaching started, Trump tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence "didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," and "USA demands the truth!"

Trump tweeted at 2:39 p.m., "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

At 3:13 p.m., he tweeted "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

At 3:35 p.m., Pence, who was escorted out of the building, also pleaded on Twitter for the Trump supporters to stop.

"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," he tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters who were with him in a secure position, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection." Romney had been accosted by a Trump supporter at an airport Tuesday.

Former members of Trump's inner circle also condemned the president for not doing enough to stop his supporters. Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted that the president's tweets were not enough.

"He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home," he tweeted.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. and ending Thursday at 6 a.m.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," the mayor's office said.

ABC News' Trish Turner Allison Pecorin, Jack Date, Ben Siegel and Luke Barr contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.