Trump pays respects to family of fallen Secret Service agent, calling him an 'elite hero'

Jul 18, 2018, 8:26 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to fallen Secret Service Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen who died after suffering a stroke while on duty in Scotland, on July 18, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Md.Olivier Douliery/EPA/REX via Shutterstock
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to the family of fallen Secret Service Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen who died after suffering a stroke while on duty in Scotland, on July 18, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Wednesday for the return of a Secret Service agent who died Tuesday after falling ill during the president's overseas trip.

Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke over the weekend while on duty during the president's trip to his Scotland golf club, according to the White House. He passed away Tuesday surrounded by family and fellow agents, the White House said, and was flown to Maryland on a U.S. Air Force plane Wednesday.

"Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father," Trump said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

Remagen served five years in the United States Marine Corps before beginning a 19-year career in the Secret Service.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump plays the Ailsa course at his Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, July 14, 2018.Alasdair MacLeod/Mirrorpix/Newscom
President Donald Trump plays the Ailsa course at his Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, July 14, 2018.

"At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service," Trump added. "Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our Nation."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted sympathy for the Remagen family Wednesday morning.

"We are so sorry for your loss and are grieving with you," she tweeted.

Melania Trump tweeted her condolences along with praise for the Secret Service.

"The dedicated @SecretService work tirelessly & often behind the scenes to keep our family safe," she tweeted. "@POTUS & I thank you for your service & all that you do."

The Secret Service announced Remagen's return in a statement Wednesday, and tweeted that he was "one of America’s finest."

