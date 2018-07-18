President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Wednesday for the return of a Secret Service agent who died Tuesday after falling ill during the president's overseas trip.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke over the weekend while on duty during the president's trip to his Scotland golf club, according to the White House. He passed away Tuesday surrounded by family and fellow agents, the White House said, and was flown to Maryland on a U.S. Air Force plane Wednesday.

"Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father," Trump said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

Remagen served five years in the United States Marine Corps before beginning a 19-year career in the Secret Service.

Alasdair MacLeod/Mirrorpix/Newscom

"At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service," Trump added. "Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our Nation."

Prayers for the Remagen family. We are all forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Secret Service, some of the greatest and bravest people in the country. We are so sorry for your loss and are grieving with you. https://t.co/Qo8Y7RUaxZ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 18, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted sympathy for the Remagen family Wednesday morning.

"We are so sorry for your loss and are grieving with you," she tweeted.

The dedicated @SecretService work tirelessly & often behind the scenes to keep our family safe. @POTUS & I thank you for your service & all that you do. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 18, 2018

Melania Trump tweeted her condolences along with praise for the Secret Service.

"The dedicated @SecretService work tirelessly & often behind the scenes to keep our family safe," she tweeted. "@POTUS & I thank you for your service & all that you do."

In Remembrance: Special Agent Nole E. Remagen. This week the U.S. Secret Service lost one of America’s finest. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and colleagues. Forever Worthy of Trust and Confidence. More: https://t.co/bv2V4XKZFs pic.twitter.com/ykAVxsRaN7 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 18, 2018

The Secret Service announced Remagen's return in a statement Wednesday, and tweeted that he was "one of America’s finest."