Trump pushes back again on Woodward book before release date

Sep 10, 2018, 11:47 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sept. 7, 2018.PlaySusan Walsh/AP
WATCH Trump battles Obama, bombshell book ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump is once again pushing back on Watergate reporter Bob Woodward’s book, claiming the White House is a "smooth running machine" — a different synopsis than the turmoil and paranoia depicted in Woodward’s book.

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

When the Washington Post first reported on the exclusive details of "Fear: Trump in the White House," Trump quickly bashed it — calling the book a "scam" and accused the tome of being filled with "made up" quotes.

Now, before the book is set to release Tuesday, Trump is firing back — calling the book a "joke" and Woodward a "liar" who was like a "Democratic operative prior to the midterms."

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump tweeted. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing."

Trump even teased his own memoir tweeting, “I’ll write the real book!”

Last week, the White House issued a statement condemning Woodward's book as "nothing more than fabricated stories" told "to make the President look bad."

Woodward did not identify all sources quoted in his new book and credits his work as "deep-background" reporting.

PHOTO: In this file photo, journalist Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower, Jan. 3, 2017, in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE
In this file photo, journalist Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower, Jan. 3, 2017, in New York City.

Trump on Monday morning tweeted "We are making some of the biggest and most important deals in our country’s history - with many more to come! The Dems are going crazy!"

"The Economy is soooo good, perhaps the best in our country’s history (remember, it’s the economy stupid!), that the Democrats are flailing & lying like CRAZY!" Trump added.

New Bob Woodward book paints portrait of chaotic and paranoid White House

Trump shrugs off Obama speech that blasted him: 'I fell asleep'

In a dramatic course change, Obama breaks tradition and blasts Trump: Analysis

Comments