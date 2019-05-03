President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for a little over an hour on Friday and discussed the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a potential nuclear agreement that could include China, tension in Venezuela and North Korea, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“Earlier this morning the president spoke with President Putin, they had a very good discussion, spoke for a little over an hour. They discussed nuclear agreements both new and extended with the possibility of having conversations with China on that front as well,” Sanders told reporters.

Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

The call comes as President Trump continues to face fallout following the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe and amid growing calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign for his handling of the report.

Sanders said President Trump and Putin “very briefly” discussed the special counsel’s report in the context of “that it’s over and there was no collusion which I’m pretty sure both leaders were well aware of long before this call took place.”

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted the conversation was “very good,” adding “as I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

The two leaders disagreed on who should hold the power in Venezuela with the Trump administration backing opposition leader Juan Guaido in his effort to oust Nicolas Maduro, the socialist president supported by the Russian government.

Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

According to the White House, the president reiterated several times on the phone call with Putin his focus to stand with the Venezuelan people as the country is embattled by mass protests.

“The president’s primary focus throughout the call was about helping the people of Venezuela, making clear that the United States stands with the people of Venezuela and the importance of making sure those individuals are able to get the food, the water and the medical supplies needed,” Sanders said.

But in a translated statement from the Kremlin: “the Russian president stressed that only the Venezuelans themselves have the right to determine the future of their country.”

The leaders also discussed trade and a potential nuclear agreement including China but spent a “good bit of time” focused on the push for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize.

“The president said several times on this front as well – the need and the importance of Russia stepping up and continuing to help and put pressure on North Korea to denuclearize,” Sanders said.

The Kremlin noted in their statement, “both sides noted the importance of consistently moving along the path of denuclearization and achieving long-term normalization on the Korean Peninsula.”

The Russian statement did not reference the Mueller report or the special counsel investigation.