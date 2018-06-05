President Trump questioned on Tuesday the delay of the inspector general’s report on his former rival, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet this morning.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slipper James Comey,” Trump wrote, adding, “Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!”

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

His tweet comes on the heels of a scheduled interview between lawmakers and the first of three current and former FBI officials as part of an ongoing review of how the Department of Justice handled the Clinton and Russia investigations, according to congressional aides.

Comey has defended his handling of the Clinton and Russia probes in response to criticism that he acted improperly by drafting his statement about Clinton while the investigation was ongoing and disclosing that the email investigation was reopened in late October of 2016 shortly before the presidential election.

"If you've been investigating for a year, you know that, unless things change, we're going to head in this direction. Prosecutors and investigators all the time draft indictments before they finish the investigation. Their mind is open that if they find something that changes their view, they won't bring an indictment. But they know where it's headed after a year of investigation. Same thing here," Comey told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopolous in April.

The president’s tweet on the inspector general’s report was just one of a series of tweets he fired off this morning.