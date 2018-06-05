Trump questions the delay of inspector general report on rivals in tweet

Jun 5, 2018, 8:11 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017.PlayAndrew Harnik/AP, FILE
President Trump questioned on Tuesday the delay of the inspector general’s report on his former rival, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet this morning.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slipper James Comey,” Trump wrote, adding, “Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!”

His tweet comes on the heels of a scheduled interview between lawmakers and the first of three current and former FBI officials as part of an ongoing review of how the Department of Justice handled the Clinton and Russia investigations, according to congressional aides.

Comey has defended his handling of the Clinton and Russia probes in response to criticism that he acted improperly by drafting his statement about Clinton while the investigation was ongoing and disclosing that the email investigation was reopened in late October of 2016 shortly before the presidential election.

"If you've been investigating for a year, you know that, unless things change, we're going to head in this direction. Prosecutors and investigators all the time draft indictments before they finish the investigation. Their mind is open that if they find something that changes their view, they won't bring an indictment. But they know where it's headed after a year of investigation. Same thing here," Comey told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopolous in April.

The president’s tweet on the inspector general’s report was just one of a series of tweets he fired off this morning.

