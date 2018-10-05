Trump rails against 'very rude' Kavanaugh protesters after 302 people arrested

Oct 5, 2018, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Activists hold a protest march and rally in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 4, 2018.PlayKevin Lamarque/Reuters
WATCH Protesters descend on DC as senators pour over FBI Kavanaugh report

President Donald Trump posted a tweet railing against the "very rude" protesters who have been flooding Capitol Hill ahead of the expected cloture vote to end debate on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

"The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers," Trump wrote in a tweet, referencing unsubstantiated claims that Democratic donor George Soros is involved.

The mention of an "elevator screamer" could be a reference to the woman who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake as he was on his way to the Senate Judiciary Committee's vote on Sept. 27. The protester, who is an activist and identified herself as a sexual assault survivor, yelled at Flake for supporting Kavanaugh, who has denied accusations of sexual assault.

Trump's tweet came after Capitol Police arrested 302 people for unlawfully demonstrating in the Senate office buildings on Thursday.

The names of the protesters have not been confirmed by police "due to the large number being processed," but some famous faces in the crowd have identified themselves.

Comedienne Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski posted on their Instagram accounts about how they were arrested while protesting.

