Trump rallies in Louisiana in last-minute push for governor's race

Just a day after President Donald Trump delivered a blistering campaign speech in the blue state of Minnesota, he traveled to deep-red Louisiana as part of a last-minute push to thwart the state's Democratic governor from clinching a second term.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates, and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!" the president tweeted after Thursday's rally in a state he narrowly lost in 2016.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Even for Trump, Thursday night's Minneapolis rally featured particularly vicious rhetoric toward familiar foes, including the press, House Democrats pushing impeachment and political rival and 2020 candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump said Biden only was a good vice president "because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama's ass."

But while Thursday night's rally saw a president defiantly and angrily fire back against impeachment push, Trump has another objective on Friday: Louisiana's governor's race.

Gerald Herbert/AP

The president's plan to leverage his massive rally roadshow to try to force Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to face a Republican candidate came together at the 11th hour, according Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, who told ABC News he's confident Trump's presence on Friday will be more than enough to create a runoff.

"The president's time is our most valuable commodity," Murtaugh said, pointing out that Trump wouldn't be deployed unless the campaign was confident he could make a major impact.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, FILE

Trump and the campaign's efforts to energize voters ahead of crucial elections in key states to tip Republicans over the edge has proved successful lately.

"Tomorrow is your chance to send a clear message to the American-hating left," the president told the crowd, urging his supporters to come out and vote for Dan Bishop, who would ultimately go on to narrowly win the open congressional seat.

The Trump campaign quickly took full ownership for Bishop's close win.

"There's no question that he's the congressman-elect this morning because the personal efforts of President Trump, and the involvement of the entire political operation and the Republican National Committee," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.