Trump rejects FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump again strongly defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday, rejecting any suggestion he order a new FBI investigation into the multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him, including an explosive new allegation from a third accuser.

"Here there was nothing to investigate," Trump said in New York, at only his second solo news conference in the U.S. "They didn't know location, year. They didn't know anything," he said, apparently referring to the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the accusation.

"It's not going to change the Democrats' minds," the president said. "They destroyed a man's reputation and they want to do more."

Asked whether he thought all the women were liars, Trump said, "I can't tell until I hear them."

When asked whether there was any circumstance under which he would withdraw the nomination, Trump answered, "If I thought he was guilty of something like this, sure."

