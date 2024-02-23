Trump says he 'strongly' supports IVF after Alabama court ruling

Trump said he wants "to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies."

As this week's Alabama Supreme Court ruling raises concerns on protections for in vitro fertilization treatments, former President Donald Trump is finally breaking his silence, calling on the Alabama legislature "to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama."

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America," Trump posted on his social media platform.

Trump went on to say he "strongly" supports the availability of IVF for couples.

Donald Trump, speaks during the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention Presidential Forum at The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on February 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

"The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life - and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!" Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that "unborn children are 'children' … without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics." Trump's comments on Friday avoided giving an opinion on the court's ruling that a frozen embryo is a child.

The unprecedented decision from the court could impact the future of IVF treatments in the state -- and several IVF providers have paused parts of their care to patients for fear of legal risks.

The state's attorney general said Friday that he does not intend to prosecute IVF providers or families in the wake of the ruling.

Trump's comments come days after the Alabama Supreme Court ruling -- and after Biden's campaign directly blamed him for the decision, saying it was "only possible" because "Donald Trump's Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade." Trump appointed three conservative justices while he was president.

"Across the nation, MAGA Republicans are inserting themselves into the most personal decisions a family can make, from contraception to IVF. With their latest attack on reproductive freedom, these so-called pro-life Republicans are preventing loving couples from growing their families. If Donald Trump is elected, there is no question that he will impose his extreme anti-freedom agenda on the entire country," Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.